LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Major pollutants driving Delhi’s AQI: PM2.5, PM10, NO₂, and other

Major pollutants driving Delhi’s AQI: PM2.5, PM10, NO₂, and other

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 15:27 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 15:29 IST

Delhi’s hazardous air quality is driven by pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, and nitrogen dioxide. These particles come from vehicles, industries, dust, and seasonal causes like crop burning. High pollution levels continue to impact health and life expectancy in the city.

What is Delhi's Air Quality Index?
1 / 6
(Photograph: Gemini)

What is Delhi's Air Quality Index?

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) measures pollution levels that affect health. In 2025, Delhi often ranks in the "severe" pollution category, with AQI values above 300 regularly recorded, indicating serious health risks even for healthy people.

PM2.5 - The Most Dangerous Particle
2 / 6
(Photograph: Gemini)

PM2.5 - The Most Dangerous Particle

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing respiratory and heart problems. In 2025, Delhi’s average PM2.5 levels hovered around 74 µg/m³ early in the year but spike higher during winter.

What is PM10 and its Effects?
3 / 6
(Photograph: Gemini)

What is PM10 and its Effects?

PM10 are slightly larger particles (up to 10 micrometres). They come from dust, construction sites, and industrial emissions. Delhi's PM10 average was about 169 µg/m³ in parts of 2025, contributing significantly to poor air quality and breathing difficulties.

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) in Delhi’s Air
4 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) in Delhi’s Air

NO₂ comes mainly from vehicle emissions, power plants, and industrial activity. In November 2025, real-time data shows NO₂ levels around 45-48 parts per billion in Delhi, contributing to smog formation and respiratory irritation.

Other Pollutants Adding to Delhi’s AQI
5 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Other Pollutants Adding to Delhi’s AQI

Besides PM and NO₂, pollutants like carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and ozone (O₃) are present but in lower concentrations. CO and SO₂ can affect the heart and lungs, while ozone worsens breathing, especially in children and the elderly.

Health and Life Expectancy Impact
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Health and Life Expectancy Impact

Delhi’s high pollution levels have shortened average life expectancy by several years. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 in particular increases risks of lung disease, heart problems, and early death. Efforts continue to reduce pollutants but winter remains a challenge.

Trending Photo

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction
5

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish
7

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit
8

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?
8

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?