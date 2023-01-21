Major highlights of Paris Fashion Week Men's A/W 2023/24
This Wednesday, Paris Men's Fashion Week returned with a dynamic season showcasing ready-to-wear creations from multiple luxury brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy on the runways. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was seen at Saint Laurent's show, while LGN’s catwalk featured Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo. Meanwhile, K-pop stars Jimin and J-Hope took front seats at Dior's show and drew attention in twinning grey outfits.
We've rounded up five major highlights of the autumn/winter 2023-24 shows. Take a look!
Jimin and J-Hope
Jimin and J-Hope
(Photograph:Instagram)
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson sported a skirt at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show this Friday. He paired his tweed kilt with a furry brown jacket and a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater. He paired his unusual ensemble with chunky black boots.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jenna Ortega
Actress Jenna Ortega attended the Saint Laurent's show in a jaw-dropping floor-length hooded black gown.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Coi Leray
Controversial rapper Coi Leray was brutally trolled on social media for wearing a provocative see-through black gown at YSL's show at Paris Fashion Week.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Lucas Bravo
With fake blood all over his face, 'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo made a cameo on the runway during the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi's show at PFW on Wednesday. His outfit screamed opulence.