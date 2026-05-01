/LR-AShM hypersonic glide missile nears trials: What does it reveal about India’s next-generation strike capabilities?

A defining feature is its low detectability. The combination of low-altitude flight, high speed and manoeuvrability makes it difficult for enemy ground- and ship-based radars to track for most of its trajectory, enhancing its ability to penetrate defences. During the Republic Day parade, which marked the LRAShM's first public debut, Project Director A Prasad Goud highlighted its operational capability, stating, “This missile can reach targets of 1,500 kilometres in a very short time, maybe within 15 minutes. We will be able to destroy all classes of warships using this particular missile. This will increase India’s capability in the ocean waters.”

