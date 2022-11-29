'Long mountain': World's largest volcano erupts in Hawaii for the first time in 40 years. Take a look!

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Mauna Loa, Hawaii's largest active volcano erupted for the first time in 40 years or 4 decades. Rivers of molten rocks were visible high up on the volcano with huge clouds of steam and smoke on the island. Take a look!

The 'long mountain'

Mauna Loa means 'long mountain' and is Hawaii's biggest active volcano that covers up to nearly half of the Big Island and is much larger than any other Hawaiian islands combined.

Volcanic history

Mauna Lao is one of the six active volcanoes in Hawaii that has erupted nearly 33 times since 1843. Lao's longest eruption was the one n 1984 lasted up to 22 days and produced a lava flow that reached nearly seven kilometres.

Showing signs of eruptions since long

With its eruption in 40 years, the US authorities on Monday said that the volcano in Hawaii is spewing lava and hot ash, with officials on alert. The US Geological Service (USGS) stated that the Mauna Loa has been showing signs of eruption for a few years. The volcanic eruption was visible from Kona, a town on Hawaii's main island some 45 miles (72 kilometres).

No threat, says USGS

For now, the US Geological Service (USGS) said that the lava currently is within the summit and does not pose a threat to citizens living downslope. The Hawaiian authorities said that no evacuation orders have been given, summit area and roads have been closed, though two shelters have been opened as a precaution.

We should all keep an eye on it

Vulcanologist Robin George Andrews said that the eruption was originally contained until now. Andres taking it to Twitter said, "Oof. Lava is now erupting from fresh vents on the slopes along Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone, or NERZ. That brings a new hazardous dimension to the eruption." He stated, "The fact that it is a hazardous mountain that hasn't erupted since 1984 the longest eruptive pause in its recorded history -- is why we should all keep an eye on it."

