/10 Days in, 38 and Still Leading: Messi and Canada’s David set pace at FIFA World Cup with most goals

Lionel Messi and Jonathan David lead the early Golden Boot race. Check out the top goal-scorers list as Day 10 wraps up at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Lionel Messi leads the goals tally thus far at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Against Algeria in Argentina’s title-defence opener, Messi struck his maiden World Cup hat-trick and equalled Miroslav Klose’s 16-goal tally at the competition. One more goal and Messi will become the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history.
Canadian striker Jonathan David also has three goals to his name thus far in two contested matches. Even though he failed to score in his team’s tournament opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which Canada drew 1-1 with a late equaliser, David smashed a brilliant hat-trick against Qatar.
Third on this list is Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi, who has scored two goals in as many contested matches within 10 days of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After failing to score against Qatar, Manzambi elevated his performance against Bosnia in Switzerland’s second game, scoring a brace and helping his team win the match 4-1.
The US striker Folarin Balogun is fourth on this list, with two goals in as many World Cup appearances this edition. On his World Cup debut, Balogun scored two goals against Paraguay, helping the US win its opener 4-1. However, he was not on the scoring sheet in the second match against Australia, which the US won 2-0.
Germany has played only one match thus far, against the debutants Curacao, thrashing them 7-1 in their opener. Before facing Ivory Coast on Saturday (Jun 20), Germany’s leading scorer is their attacker Kai Havertz, who has scored two goals in just one game.