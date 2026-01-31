/Latest Epstein release revealed: Prince Andrew invited Russian woman to dinner

The US Department of Justice has released a massive tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, comprising over three million pages. The files include email exchanges involving Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, detailing private meetings.
The US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos. This release follows a deadline mandated by US law and sheds new light on Epstein's interactions years after his initial conviction.
In August 2010, Epstein emailed a contact believed to be Prince Andrew about a '26-year-old Russian woman'. Epstein suggested the Duke 'might enjoy having dinner with' her while she was in London.
Replying to the offer, 'The Duke' stated he would be in Geneva but would be 'delighted to see her'. He asked Epstein to provide the woman with his contact details and enquired if she brought a message.
In a September 2010 exchange, Prince Andrew suggested a meeting location to ensure confidentiality. He wrote, 'we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy', to which Epstein replied, 'bp pleease [sic]'.
Emails from April 2009 show Sarah Ferguson referring to Epstein as her 'dear spectacular and special friend'. Writing while he was under house arrest, she called him a 'legend' and asked for a quick meeting in Palm Beach.
In an August 2009 email regarding her 'Sarah Ferguson Brand', the Duchess thanked the billionaire. She wrote to Epstein expressing gratitude for 'being the brother I have always wished for'.
A 2020 document reveals US authorities formally requested to interview Prince Andrew as a witness. The request stated evidence suggested he had knowledge of Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruitment activities, though he was not a target of the investigation.