Know the top 7 countries with the largest train networks

Published: Sep 23, 2025, 21:32 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 21:32 IST

Ever wondered which countries have the largest railway networks? According to the global firepower, here is the list of top countries with the most extensive railway systems, spanning thousands of kilometres and playing a vital role in global transport and trade.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. United States

The United States boasts the largest railway network in the world, stretching over 293,564 kilometres. This extensive system is mainly used for freight transport but also serves a large passenger network through Amtrak.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. China

China holds the second spot with around 150,000 kilometres of railway tracks. It is a global leader in high-speed rail and has an extensive network catering to billions of passengers and tonnes of freight.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Russia

Russia’s railway network covers about 85,494 kilometers, connecting vast and remote regions. It is crucial for freight transport and includes the famous Trans-Siberian Railway.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. India

India is fourth, with a railway system extending over 65,554 kilometres. Known for being one of the busiest in the world, it transports billions of passengers annually, serving as a backbone of the country’s transport.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Germany

Germany’s railway network extends 39,379 kilometers, making it the largest in Europe. The system is highly modern with many electrified tracks, supporting fast train services and heavy freight.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Australia

Australia has a railway network spanning 36,064 kilometers. It connects major cities with rural areas, playing a crucial role in both passenger travel and goods transportation across the vast country.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. Brazil

Brazil’s railway system covers 29,850 kilometers. It is mainly used for freight transport, linking important industrial and agricultural regions within the country.

