Speaking to reporters on Monday (Feb 2), Trump warned that “big ships” are heading to Iran, adding that if Tehran does not strike a nuclear deal with Washington, Khamenei will see if a “regional war” breaks out. “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right." He also added, “We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.”