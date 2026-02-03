Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei blamed the US and Zionists for recent unrest, saying Trump’s remarks encouraged riots. He said shopkeepers withdrew once violence began, warned against US interference, as Iran signals readiness for renewed nuclear talks.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (Feb 3) blamed the United States and Israel of orchestrating the anti-government unrest in Iran, and claimed that US president Donald Trump’s “help is on the way" remark ignited the protesters. Comparing the protesters to ISIS terrorists, he claimed that they beheaded and killed innocent people. In a series of post on X, Khamenei also called the protest by the shopkeepers and traders a valid one while calling the protesters demanding the fall of regime as “seditionists.” The Supreme Leader explained that the US and Israel failed in the “coup attempt”, claiming that he was informed by various sources that "CIA & Mossad deployed."
Khamenei wrote on X, “The shopkeepers did have grievances and their demands were logical and justified, but the rioters hid behind their peaceful protests. But the shopkeepers understood what was happening. As soon as they saw that these were leading to riots they separated themselves.”
Khamenei wrote on X, "When we say the sedition was orchestrated by the US, it isn’t merely a claim; what makes it clear that this movement was by the US are the remarks of the US President himself; he explicitly addressed these rioters and told them, “Keep going, keep going. I’m coming [to help]." He also declared that Iran will stand firm and will “put an end to the United States’ mischief and harassment.”
Speaking to reporters on Monday (Feb 2), Trump warned that “big ships” are heading to Iran, adding that if Tehran does not strike a nuclear deal with Washington, Khamenei will see if a “regional war” breaks out. “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right." He also added, “We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable.”
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the initiation of nuclear talks with the US, reported the Fars News Agency on Monday, citing a well-informed source within the Iranian government. The Iran-based Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, one of the three branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces, quoted the source as saying that Iran and the US will hold talks strictly within the framework of the nuclear issue. Iran and the United States held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations between May to June in 2025.
Iran-US tensions restarted in December 2025 when US backed the traders in Tehran who took to streets over collapsing economy. The protest soon widened into a large-scale unrest against Khamenei-led regime. While Iran called it an internal issue and started brutal crackdown, Trump said it is time for “regime change. World powers and Khamenei have warned of a “regional war” if Tehran is attacked by the US.