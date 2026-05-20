/Kerala cabinet portfolios announced: Who got which department? Full list here

The UDF government led by V D Satheesan announced Kerala cabinet portfolios, with Ramesh Chennithala getting Home and Vigilance. Here's the full list.
The United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan has finalised the portfolio allocation for its first cabinet, with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emerging as one of the biggest gainers after being assigned the crucial Home and Vigilance ministries. This comes just days after the swearing-in ceremony of the 21-member cabinet on Monday (May 18), bringing an end to weeks of hectic discussions and reported differences within the Congress and among UDF allies.
P K Kunhalikutty, K Muraleedharan will keep Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, Railways departments. While Ramesh Chennithala gets Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, Coir.
P K Kunhalikutty: Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
K Muraleedharan: Health, Medical Education, Medical University, Ayush, Drugs Control, Devaswoms
Mons Joseph: Irrigation
P K Basheer: Public Works Department
Anoop Jacob: Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology
C P John: Road Transport, Motor Vehicles and Water Transport
Sunny Joseph: Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, ANERT
N Samsudheen: General Education, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, Minority Welfare
V E Abdul Gafoor: Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Social Justice
P C Vishnunadh: Tourism, Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC)
Roji M John: Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (Except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examination, National Cadet Corps and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala
Bindhu Krishna: Labour, Animal Husbandry, Milk Co-operatives, Women & Child Development
M Liju: Co-operation and Excise
Shibu Baby John: Forests & Wildlife Protection
K M Shaji: Panchayat and Rural development
T Siddique: Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University, Warehousing Corporation
A P Anilkumar: Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records and Land Reforms
O J Janeesh: Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum
K A Thulasi: Development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes