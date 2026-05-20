/Kerala cabinet portfolios announced: Who got which department? Full list here

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan has finalised the portfolio allocation for its first cabinet, with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emerging as one of the biggest gainers after being assigned the crucial Home and Vigilance ministries. This comes just days after the swearing-in ceremony of the 21-member cabinet on Monday (May 18), bringing an end to weeks of hectic discussions and reported differences within the Congress and among UDF allies.