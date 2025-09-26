Johny Mera Naam, Kala Pani and more: Timeless Dev Anand movies to watch on Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTTs

Legendary artist Dev Anand has given the nation some of the most iconic films that India has ever seen. If you haven't watched his movies, here is a list of timeless classics of the actor-filmmaker that you can watch on OTT platforms.
One of the early stars of Indian cinema, Dev Anand was not only a highly accomplished actor, but also a producer and filmmaker. He worked on over 100 films and marked his presence through his strong roles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
1956's suspense thriller movie, C.I.D. puts a spotlight on a man named Shrivastav, who works as a newspaper editor. When he decided to expose the underworld links of a rich man, he is beaten up to keep his mouth shut.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Guru Dutt's Jaal was released in 1952 and featured Geeta Bali and Dev Anand in the lead. Jaal is considered a noir classic for its grey shade characters which were among the first of its type in Indian cinema at the time of its release.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Dev Anand and Saira Banu featured in Pyaar Mohabbat in which he played the role of Prince Naresh Kumar Singh, who runs away from his home and returns after 18 years with a new personality and new identity when he understands that his family is in trouble.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The film featured Hema Malini and Tanuja along with Dev Anand. The actor played Moni - a man who lives a dual life- one that of a musician and the other of a thief. The motive behind living a dual life is to help needy people.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie highlights the life story of two brothers, Mohan and Sohan, who lived their whole life without their dad. The twists come when Mohan figures out who the murderer of his father is and kills him. On the other hand, Sohan, played by Dev Anand, follows his father's steps and becomes a Police Officer.