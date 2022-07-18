Johnson to earn more after being ousted. Here are some heads of States, their salaries while in office & after

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, will soon be replaced. The competition for his replacement is heating up by the minute. Johnson was well known for grumbling about his pay while in office, now that he is about to be ousted, experts predicted a high sum for his estimated future earnings now that he is leaving the position.

The fact that the heads of a nation's government get large salaries is widely known, but what about their earnings both while they hold these prominent positions and after they leave them?

Let's take a look at Johnson's and some other leaders' earnings in office and out: