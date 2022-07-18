Johnson to earn more after being ousted. Here are some heads of States, their salaries while in office & after

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, will soon be replaced. The competition for his replacement is heating up by the minute. Johnson was well known for grumbling about his pay while in office, now that he is about to be ousted, experts predicted a high sum for his estimated future earnings now that he is leaving the position.

The fact that the heads of a nation's government get large salaries is widely known, but what about their earnings both while they hold these prominent positions and after they leave them?

Let's take a look at Johnson's and some other leaders' earnings in office and out:

Boris Johnson

As the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson received a salary of £155,376, placing him in the top 1 per cent of UK income. Experts estimate that Johnson will earn more than £5 million year after leaving Downing Street.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump while he was the US President from 2017 until 2021, made $400,000 each year. He also had a $50,000 spending account. However, eEach quarter, he donated his salary to a different agency of the federal government.

As per the Balance, Trump is expected to get around $900,000 in ex-presidential compensation for FY 2022. 

Forbes pegs Trump's net worth as $3 billion as of February 17, 2022.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama was in office from 2009 until 2017, earning $400,000 year and receiving a $50,000 expense allowance.

Obama will get around $1.2 million in compensation as an ex-president in fiscal year 2022.  $251,000 of it goes toward his pension.

Imran Khan

As per The News, Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, had a base salary of Rs. 107,280. The ex-prime minister was entitled to a gross salary of PKR 201,574 after allowances, which is reduced to PKR 196,979 after tax and other deductions. This translates to an annual salary of PKR 24,188,88 or $11,515. (These figures are based on his February 2019 salary slip)

As per CAKnowledge currently his net worth is $50 Million and he is estimated to earn $5 Million annually.

Manmohan Singh

As per the Free Press Journal, India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earned an $36,200 annual salary. 

His current net worth is pegged at $2 million, however, no information is available on his current earnings. He is entitled to a pension of minimum $260 or INR 20,000 monthly.

