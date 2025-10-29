/Joe Rogan's guest says '3I/ATLAS' could release mini probes toward Earth and Mars

Loeb revealed that 3I/ATLAS is aligned with the plane of the planets to within five degrees, an alignment that occurs by chance only once in 500 cases. What’s more, the object is moving against the natural orbital flow of planets, a direction Loeb says would be ideal for deploying smaller probes into planetary orbits.

“If someone wanted to study the planets up close, this is exactly the kind of trajectory they would choose,” Loeb told Rogan.