/Japan wants to turn the Moon into Earth’s biggest power station: Here's how

First challenges in the project are the required construction of the infrastructure in space, which would need the application of cutting-edge robotics science that could be utilised to mine the soil and construct buildings on the moon. Second is the logistical issues, along with the costs of space transportation and delivery, collaboration with different nations, as well as safely transmitting energy over a distance of 384,000 kilometres. The creators of the Lunar Solar Ring called it a long-term project and suggested its initial plans with a timeframe of 2035.