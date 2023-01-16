'It happened crazy fast': California battles more rain and snow, residents evacuate- see pics

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

With ongoing weather havoc in California, a new weather system packed with rain, snow and strong winds lashed California. According to the National Weather Service, more rain and snow are expected to hit the US state over the holiday weekend. The weather chaos also led to over 11,000 utility customers without power, PowerOutage.us said. Scroll for more:

California battles rain

The atmospheric rivers rarely seen has pounded the US state since December 26, claiming lives of almost 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, evacuation and even road closure in some area.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Residents under evacuation orders and warnings

The Santa Cruz County community of Felton in the state flooded twice for the second time in a week and the third since the beginning of this year. Residents banded together and helped each other with shovels. A resident named Catilin Calncy, 36, said, "It sucks ot through it a third time, its just defeating." The California Department of Water Resources on Friday said that at least seven waterways are flooded.

(Photograph: AFP )

'It happened crazy fast'

A 23-year-old Amberlee Galvin said that within 10 minutes the area flooded completely to the ceiling. She told AFP, "We had to get canoed out by a neighbour."

(Photograph: Reuters )

US President Joe Biden declares a disaster

Following the wreaked havoc, US President Joe Biden on late Saturday declared it as a "major disaster," allowing the federal government to expedite aid including some help from temporary houses and repairs.

(Photograph: Agencies )

Governor urges residents to remain vigilant

Gavin Newsom urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise "common sense over the course of 24 to 48 hours." The NWS said that dry weather returns on Tuesday, followed by a weak system Wednesday. The department added that some flooding remains possible.

(Photograph: Reuters )