Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to head to space as part of the Ax-4 mission. His recent training involved simulating space like low pressure conditions to prepare for emergencies in orbit.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to head to space as part of the Ax-4 mission. His recent training involved simulating space-like low-pressure conditions to prepare for emergencies in orbit. The mission launches in May 2025 from the US.
What is altitude training?
Shubhankar Shukla underwent altitude training inside a special chamber that mimics space conditions. The chamber creates low-pressure and low-oxygen settings, helping astronauts adapt to environments very different from Earth’s atmosphere.
Pressure changes
During training, astronauts were exposed to pressure changes and oxygen-poor conditions. These drills teach them how to handle hypoxia a dangerous drop in oxygen that affects memory, focus, and physical response. Training helps them stay sharp.
Emergency drills under stress
Along with science theory, astronauts practised emergency tasks under stress. From responding to sudden system failures to making life-saving decisions in seconds, these drills build fast thinking, calm nerves, and high-performance focus.
Medical experts on constant watch
Doctors and trainers closely monitored Shubhanshu Shukla and his team during each session. They tracked body responses and gave instant feedback. This ensures astronauts are physically and mentally ready for the spaceflight challenges ahead.
Training for Gaganyaan
The skills Shubhanshu Shukla is building for Ax-4 will also help India’s Gaganyaan mission. His experience supports both international collaboration and India’s own space goals, making him a key figure in India's space journey.
Ax-4 mission: A step into the future
Ax-4 is Axiom Space’s fourth commercial spaceflight and a huge step for India’s private space participation. Shukla’s journey reflects a new era of global partnerships, astronaut readiness, and India’s bold leap into the future of human spaceflight.
