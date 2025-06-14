LOGIN
Israel's Rishon Lezion reels after Iran's retaliatory strikes; drone images reveal widespread destruction

Anwesha Singh
Edited By Anwesha Singh
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 18:36 IST

Founded in 1882 by Russian-Jewish immigrants, Rishon Lezion is one of the largest cities in Israel and lies on the Judaean Plain southeast of Tel Aviv–Yafo.

Three killed in Iran's retaliatory strikes
As per the latest reports, Iranian missiles targeted several sites across Israel. These strikes have killed at least three people and injured dozens.
Rishon Lezion was founded in 1882
Founded in 1882 by Russian-Jewish immigrants, Rishon Lezion is one of the largest cities in Israel and lies on the Judaean Plain southeast of Tel Aviv–Yafo.
Israeli residents recall horrific scenes following Iranian strikes
Devastating scenes unfolded in Tel Aviv as residents grappled with the aftermath of Iran's retaliatory strikes, which pummeled the city on Friday. Residents described the scene as ‘horrific — shattered glass, and darkness everywhere’.
‘Life will become bitter’: Iranian supreme leader's warning
Following retaliatory strikes against Israel, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed severe consequences for Israel, saying that, “The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they’ve committed."

