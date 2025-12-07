/Israel's Iron Beam vs Iron Dome: How world’s first operational laser shield differs from most deployed air defense system

Israel is set to receive its first operational Iron Beam system by the end of this month. According to Danny Gold, head of Israel's Directorate of Defense Research and Development, speaking at the DefenseTech Summit and reported by the Times of Israel, “with development complete and a comprehensive testing program that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025.” The system, which was first unveiled in 2014, has been in development for over a decade, with next-generation variants already in the works. But how does it compare to the existing, widely praised Iron Dome air defense system? Let’s examine the key differences across six points.