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Israel approves death penalty bill for Oct 7 accused; rights groups allege unfair trial process

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 12, 2026, 19:24 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 19:24 IST

Israeli legislators have approved a bill regarding the death penalty for suspects of the October 7th attacks. Human rights groups have stated concerns over the alleged unfairness of trials under the new law.  

Special tribunal with power to impose capital punishment
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

Special tribunal with power to impose capital punishment

Israeli legislators have approved a bill to establish a special tribunal with the power to impose death penalty on Palestinians accused of involvement in the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October, 2023.

Overwhelming parliamentary support
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(Photograph: Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Overwhelming parliamentary support

The bill titled “Prosecution Law for the October 7 Massacre” received extensive support, jointly sponsored by government and opposing politicians. It passed with 93 votes in favour and zero against in the Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament. The remaining 27 legislators were either absent or abstained from voting.

Opposition support
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(Photograph: Photograph: AFP)

Opposition support

Opposition politician and co-sponsor of the bill, Yulia Malinovsky dedicated the law to “the murdered victims, the hostages, and their families”, according to news outlet The Times of Israel. “These will be the trials of the modern-day Nazis, and they will go down in the history books”, she said.

Past legislation
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(Photograph: )Photograph: representative image/Pexels)

Past legislation

The Israeli parliament passed a bill earlier in March, approving the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of terrorism offences. However, the law does not apply retroactively, requiring separate legislation for the October 2023 suspects.

Human rights groups voice concerns
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(Photograph: Photograph: General view of the destroyed buildings at Jabalia in Gaza Strip/ AFP)

Human rights groups voice concerns

Key moments from the trial are due to be publicly broadcast on a dedicated website. Multiple human rights groups have reportedly voiced concerns over the law, warning that public broadcasting would turn the hearings into “show trials” and confessions could be extracted under torture.

Law covers war crimes: Hamas
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(Photograph: Photograph: Palestinians inspect a site, a day after an Israeli strike at the Shati refugee camp (Beach) in Gaza. AFP)

Law covers war crimes: Hamas

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the new law "serves as a cover for the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza”. An international law expert ​at Yale Law School said the new law raised some concerns about due process, given the military court setting and risk of atrocity proceedings turning into politicised "show ⁠trials", reported news agency Reuters. Concerns over the alleged scale of the convictions have also arisen.

The Gaza conflict
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(Photograph: Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Gaza conflict

The Hamas-led attack on Israel reportedly killed over 1,200 people with 251 taken hostage. Israel’s subsequent response in Gaza has killed at least 72,740 people, majorly children, women and the elderly, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. As part of an investigation into the conflict initiated on 7 October, 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a sealed arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

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