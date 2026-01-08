The 9M14 Malyutka, or AT-3 Sagger, is considered one of the slowest missiles in the world, flying at just 115 m/s. Guided by a manual joystick, it is slow enough to be dodged by alert targets. Despite its age, it remains in use due to its low cost and effectiveness against static targets.
Developed in the 1960s, this wire-guided missile is famously compact, often carried in a fibreglass suitcase that doubles as a launch ramp. It was designed to be man-portable, allowing a single soldier to deploy a heavy tank-killing weapon deep in the field.
The Malyutka travels at roughly 115 m/s (approx 250 mph), which is significantly slower than many World War II fighter planes. Its rocket motor burns briefly, leaving the missile to glide towards the target while trailing a long guidance wire.
Unlike modern fire-and-forget weapons, the Malyutka requires the operator to manually guide it to the target using a small joystick (MCLOS). The gunner must keep their eyes on the missile’s tracking flare and steer it continuously until impact.
Due to its slow speed, the missile can take up to 26 seconds to reach its maximum range of 3 kilometres. This long flight time often allows alert tank crews to spot the launch smoke and take evasive action or fire back to distract the operator.
Despite its slowness, the Malyutka shocked the world during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Infantry units used thousands of them to decimate heavy tank formations, proving for the first time that cheap, portable missiles could stop superior armour.
Surprisingly, this 60-year-old weapon is still active. Reports predict that its use in recent conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where irregular forces value its simplicity and availability, will often involve using it to target bunkers and static positions.
The Malyutka remains in service because it is incredibly cheap to produce and easy to maintain compared to modern systems like the Javelin. While active protection systems can stop it, it remains a dangerous threat to older vehicles lacking high-tech defences.