The aircraft’s arrival came as the United States increased its military presence in the region, including the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and other assets near the Middle East amid rising tensions involving Iran. Reports note that such deployment patterns have, in the past, preceded periods of heightened military alert or conflict, though there has been no official confirmation linking the current movement to any specific operation. Notably, the last time the US Air Force’s WC-135 deployed from the United States to the Middle East was weeks before Israel and the US carried out a joint attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities during the 12-day war in June 2025.

