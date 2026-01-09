Amid this unrest, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered his first public address since the demonstrations began, calling for unity and denouncing foreign influence, while addressing the United States directly.
Widespread protests have gripped Iran in recent weeks, spreading from Tehran to smaller towns and rural areas. Triggered by economic hardship, political discontent, and social grievances, demonstrators have clashed with security forces, resulting in arrests and casualties. Amid this unrest, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered his first public address since the demonstrations began, calling for unity and denouncing foreign influence, while addressing the United States directly.
The Supreme Leader’s comments came after an internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said. Here are 6 things, the Supreme leader said in his address:
In the speech, Khamenei targeted United States President Donald Trump, calling him “arrogant”, and alleging that his hands were “stained with the blood of” Iranians. Khamenei further claimed that the US President would be “overthrown”.
There are those in Iran who are ‘ruining their own streets on make the President of another country happy’, Khamenei criticised protestors allegedly motivated by foreign interests, specifically targeting US President Donald Trump.
According to AFP, Khamenei also insisted that the Islamic republic would "not back down" in the face of protesters who he called "vandals" and "saboteurs", in a speech broadcast on state TV.
He urged all Iranians to preserve their unity and called for solidarity among citizens, stressing that internal divisions benefit no one but foreign adversaries.
"The Islamic Republic will not tolerate mercenaries working for foreign powers.” He warned that those seen as acting on behalf of outside forces could face the full weight of the state.
“To President Trump: focus on the problems in your own country.” Khamenei reversed the typical narrative, accusing the US of interfering while ignoring its own domestic challenges.
“Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs,” Khamenei said.