Iran 'rioters' want to please Trump; he should focus on US problems: 6 things Supreme Leader Khamanei said on protests

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 15:25 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 15:45 IST

(Photograph: AFP)

Widespread protests have gripped Iran in recent weeks, spreading from Tehran to smaller towns and rural areas. Triggered by economic hardship, political discontent, and social grievances, demonstrators have clashed with security forces, resulting in arrests and casualties. Amid this unrest, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered his first public address since the demonstrations began, calling for unity and denouncing foreign influence, while addressing the United States directly.

Internet blackout
(Photograph: AFP)

Internet blackout

The Supreme Leader’s comments came after an internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said. Here are 6 things, the Supreme leader said in his address:

'Arrogant' Trump will be 'overthrown'
(Photograph: AFP)

'Arrogant' Trump will be 'overthrown'

In the speech, Khamenei targeted United States President Donald Trump, calling him “arrogant”, and alleging that his hands were “stained with the blood of” Iranians. Khamenei further claimed that the US President would be “overthrown”.

Direct message to Trump
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Direct message to Trump

There are those in Iran who are ‘ruining their own streets on make the President of another country happy’, Khamenei criticised protestors allegedly motivated by foreign interests, specifically targeting US President Donald Trump.

'Will not back down' in face of Iran protests
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

'Will not back down' in face of Iran protests

According to AFP, Khamenei also insisted that the Islamic republic would "not back down" in the face of protesters who he called "vandals" and "saboteurs", in a speech broadcast on state TV.

Preserving national unity
(Photograph: AFP)

Preserving national unity

He urged all Iranians to preserve their unity and called for solidarity among citizens, stressing that internal divisions benefit no one but foreign adversaries.

Against mercenaries for foreigners
(Photograph: AFP)

Against mercenaries for foreigners

"The Islamic Republic will not tolerate mercenaries working for foreign powers.” He warned that those seen as acting on behalf of outside forces could face the full weight of the state.

Focus on internal problems
(Photograph: AFP)

Focus on internal problems

“To President Trump: focus on the problems in your own country.” Khamenei reversed the typical narrative, accusing the US of interfering while ignoring its own domestic challenges.

Context and warning
(Photograph: AFP)

Context and warning

“Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs,” Khamenei said.

