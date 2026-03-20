Iran claims US' F-35 hit ‘for the first time’: What makes the stealth fighter jet so difficult to detect and destroy?

Iran has claimed that a United States F-35 stealth fighter was struck by its air-defence systems, forcing it to make an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East, according to US media reports. Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on X that the F-35 was “a symbol of the US military’s invincibility and arrogance” and described the alleged strike as unprecedented. He added that it marked “the first time” such a symbol had been hit, calling it a significant moment.

