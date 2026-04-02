/Iran and Oman draft protocol to monitor Strait of Hormuz traffic: Reports

Meanwhile, India has agreed to join talks with around 35 countries, led by the United Kingdom, to explore ways to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will attend the virtual meeting aimed at restoring unimpeded and safe transit for ships, including ones carrying LPG and LNG, after the vital route has been disrupted by the Iran–US–Israel conflict. India is also in contact with Iran and others to protect Indian vessels and ensure freedom of navigation through the strait. Britain has convened an international meeting with other major importers and exporters seeking diplomatic and political measures to restore traffic through the Hormuz Strait.