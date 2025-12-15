/IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Rajasthan Royals could target

Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a settled squad and a purse of INR 16.05 crore. They have nine slots to fill, including one overseas player. Let’s look at five players RR could chase at the December 16 event in Abu Dhabi.
One of the two Indian players listed in the INR 2 crore bracket, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, could be their prime target, given Rajasthan lacks a quality leggie in their attack.
Should RR fail to attain Bishnoi’s services, considering several other teams could also chase him at the auction table, Rajasthan must target India international Rahul Chahar, whose base price is INR 1.25 crore.
Sarfaraz Khan, a domestic giant and batter for whom the franchises could break their banks, would also be on the Royals’ target. A perfect number three or an attacking middle-order batter, Sarfaraz could find his new IPL home in Rajasthan ahead of the next season.
Uncapped rookie Karthik Sharma could also be on everyone’s radar. A 19-year-old keeper-batter could be a surprise pick, and with no Samson around from this season onwards, the Royals could aim to secure a backup yet exciting gloveman for the future.
Another uncapped player, a left-handed attacking batter named Salman Nizar, could also fetch bonkers money at the auction table, with Rajasthan Royals among those chasing him. Having made headlines last year for hitting six sixes in an over, Nizar could be a handy pick for RR’s middle and lower order.