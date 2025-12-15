LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Rajasthan Royals could target

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Rajasthan Royals could target

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 16:37 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 16:37 IST

Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a settled squad and a purse of INR 16.05 crore. They have nine slots to fill, including one overseas player. Let’s look at five players RR could chase at the December 16 event in Abu Dhabi.

Ravi Bishnoi – Base Price – INR 2 crore
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi – Base Price – INR 2 crore

One of the two Indian players listed in the INR 2 crore bracket, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, could be their prime target, given Rajasthan lacks a quality leggie in their attack.

Rahul Chahar – Base Price – INR 1.25 crore
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Chahar – Base Price – INR 1.25 crore

Should RR fail to attain Bishnoi’s services, considering several other teams could also chase him at the auction table, Rajasthan must target India international Rahul Chahar, whose base price is INR 1.25 crore.

Sarfaraz Khan – Base Price – INR 75 lakh
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sarfaraz Khan – Base Price – INR 75 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan, a domestic giant and batter for whom the franchises could break their banks, would also be on the Royals’ target. A perfect number three or an attacking middle-order batter, Sarfaraz could find his new IPL home in Rajasthan ahead of the next season.

Karthik Sharma – Base Price – INR 30 lakh
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Karthik Sharma – Base Price – INR 30 lakh

Uncapped rookie Karthik Sharma could also be on everyone’s radar. A 19-year-old keeper-batter could be a surprise pick, and with no Samson around from this season onwards, the Royals could aim to secure a backup yet exciting gloveman for the future.

Salman Nizar – Base Price – INR 30 lakh
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Salman Nizar – Base Price – INR 30 lakh

Another uncapped player, a left-handed attacking batter named Salman Nizar, could also fetch bonkers money at the auction table, with Rajasthan Royals among those chasing him. Having made headlines last year for hitting six sixes in an over, Nizar could be a handy pick for RR’s middle and lower order.

Trending Photo

'He was struggling': Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner moved back into the house few days ago, says report
7

'He was struggling': Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner moved back into the house few days ago, says report

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy
7

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank
7

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?
7

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target
5

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target