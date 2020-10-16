IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik quits as KKR skipper, let's take a look at their captains in the past
Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while handing over the captaincy duties to ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. Let's take a look at KKR skippers in the past:
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly was named the captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League. KKR finished sixth in 2008. He became the captain in 2010 season again where the team finished sixth again.
(Photograph:AFP)
Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum was named KKR captain for just one season. It was in 2009 when KKR finished last in the points tally. McCullum is now the head coach for KKR in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir was the most successful and the longest-serving captain for the Knight Riders. During his tenure, KKR won two IPL trophies (2012, 2014). They even qualified for the playoffs six times. He was the skipper for the Knight Riders from 2011 to 2017.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik was named as Gambhir's successor and led the team for over two years. He decided to quit as captain in the middle of 2020 season and handed the reins tp Eoin Morgan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan is yet to show his calibre as a leader for KKR, however, the Englishman has proved himself in international cricket. He led England to its maiden World Cup win in 2019.