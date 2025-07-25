/Inside Asia’s skies: Where Thailand and Cambodia really rank in fighter jet numbers

Pakistan maintains an estimated 328 fighter jets, while South Korea operates around 315. While South Korea invests heavily in keeping it's fleets modern and service-ready, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is currently facing the challenge of an aging fleet of fighter jets, with several aircraft types nearing the end of their operational life. Taiwan also ranks among the region’s significant air forces, with around 285 fighter jets. Yet all these fleets remain far behind China’s in both numbers and advanced capabilities.