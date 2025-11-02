/INS Vikrant: How did India build its first indigenous aircraft carrier?

India’s journey to building its first indigenous aircraft carrier began as an ambitious statement of self-reliance in naval defence. The Indian Navy had long depended on foreign-built carriers, the first INS Vikrant (acquired from the UK in 1961) and INS Viraat (a former British Hermes-class carrier). With both ageing, India recognised the need to design and construct its own platform to maintain blue-water capability. Thus was born the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) project, later named INS Vikrant in honour of its predecessor. The vision: to craft a warship that would demonstrate India’s ability to engineer, design, and operate one of the most complex naval assets on Earth.