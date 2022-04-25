India's military expenditure and China's booming global arms export market

Updated: Apr 25, 2022, 03:29 PM(IST)

India's military expenditure was up 0.9 per cent from 2020 and by 33 per cent from 2012.

India’s military spending

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India’s military spending of $76.6 billion ranked third highest in the world.

"In a push to strengthen the indigenous arms industry, 64 per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms," the thinktank said.

China, the world’s second largest spender allocated an estimated $293 billion to its military in 2021- an increase of 4.7 per cent compared with 2020.

