Indian PM Modi and UAE President MBZ's grand roadshow dazzles Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embarked on a splendid roadshow in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Prior to the grand roadshow, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest as he arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Modi, in a post on X, expressed his honour at hosting the UAE President, referring to him as "my brother."

"Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us," said Modi.