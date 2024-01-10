Indian PM Modi and UAE President MBZ's grand roadshow dazzles Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embarked on a splendid roadshow in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
A grand welcome
Prior to the grand roadshow, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest as he arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Modi, in a post on X, expressed his honour at hosting the UAE President, referring to him as "my brother."
"Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us," said Modi.
Three kilometre long route
The roadshow, a visual spectacle spanning a three-kilometre-long route started from the airport, and concluded at the iconic Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From this juncture, both leaders were to proceed to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, as per official statements.
Security detail
Extravagant security measures were put in place as the leaders embarked on their roadshow.
India-UAE relations
The extravaganza of the roadshow was captured in videos and photos shared on social media, showcasing the camaraderie between PM Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the diplomatic ties between India and the UAE.
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
The spotlight now shifts to the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.
What the Summit is all about
This summit serves as a global platform for fostering business collaborations, sharing knowledge, and forging strategic partnerships aimed at inclusive growth and sustainable development, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).