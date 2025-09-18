/India vs Saudi Arabia: What would happen if they faced off militarily after defence pact with Pakistan?

India’s nuclear deterrence, naval dominance, and global partnerships give it the edge, while Saudi Arabia risks losing vital trade and diplomatic standing.
India has one of the world’s largest standing armies with over 1.4 million active personnel, compared to Saudi Arabia’s roughly 250,000 active troops. In a direct conflict, India’s sheer manpower advantage would be overwhelming.
India operates advanced fighters like the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and Mirage 2000, while Saudi Arabia fields F-15s, Eurofighter Typhoons, and Tornados. Though Saudi jets are advanced, India’s larger fleet and combat experience tilt the balance toward New Delhi.
India commands a blue-water navy with aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, and destroyers. Saudi Arabia’s navy is comparatively small, focused mainly on Gulf defence. In a regional conflict, India would dominate maritime routes, especially around the Arabian Sea.
India is a declared nuclear power with a triad of delivery systems (land, sea, air). Saudi Arabia does not have nuclear weapons, though it has invested in missile systems. This nuclear deterrence ensures India holds a decisive upper hand.
Saudi Arabia could theoretically pressure India through oil exports, since India imports over 17 per cent of its crude from the Kingdom. However, cutting supplies would also hurt Riyadh’s economy, which relies heavily on Indian demand.
India enjoys strong strategic ties with the US, Russia, France, and Quad nations, while Saudi Arabia relies heavily on US military backing. In a conflict scenario, Washington would likely push for de-escalation rather than allow Saudi direct aggression.
While both countries have military strengths, a direct India–Saudi Arabia war is highly improbable. India’s nuclear deterrence, naval dominance, and global partnerships give it the edge, while Saudi Arabia risks losing vital trade and diplomatic standing. Any confrontation would more likely remain in the realm of economic pressure or proxy support, not open warfare.