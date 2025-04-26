Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Sky dominance in numbers: Is India's air force stronger than Pakistan's?

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

After the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April by terrorists on Indian tourists in Kashmir, the situation between India and Pakistan at the moment is tense. Here is a look at where India's air force and Pakistan's air force stands:

Default Avatar
Authored by: WION Web Team
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

After the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April by terrorists on Indian tourists in Kashmir, the situation between India and Pakistan at the moment is tense. Here is a look at where India's air force and Pakistan's air force stands:

Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
India V.S. Pakistan Air Force: Which one is better?: (AFP)
India V.S. Pakistan Air Force: Which one is better?: (AFP)
Air Forcedfbngf
India V.S. Pakistan Air Forces Comparison
1/8

India vs Pakistan Air Forces Comparison

In 2019, the Indian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force came into conflict after the Balakot airstrike (Balakot, Pakistan) by India on 26 February 2019, targeted terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Air ForceDFBG
Fighter jet aircraft: AFP
2/8

1. Fighter Jets

Both countries have acquired big fighter jets. India have a HAL Tejas, Tejas Mk1A, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Dassault Rafale, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, MiG-21, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mikoyan MiG-29, BAE Hawk, Embraer R-99, Beriev A-50, AMCA (5th-generation fighter jet), and others, Pakistan airforce has fighter jets like JF-17 Thunder Block III & J-10C, china's J-10 Vigorous Dragon, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Mirage III, Mirage 5, MFI-17 Mushshak, II-78, C-130 Hercules, Saab 2000, Y-12 and more.

Air ForceDFNG
The airforces of India & Pakistan
3/8

2. IAF World Ranking

Based on the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) Global Air Powers Ranking, the Indian Air Force ranks third, while the Pakistan Air Force ranks seventh. This ranking of airforce powers considers the strength of "TrueValueRating" (TvR). Currently, the IAF has 1,716 plus active aircraft on its list.

Advertisment
Air ForceFDNBGH
5th-Generation Fighters Jets
4/8

5th-Generation Fighter Jets (Future Ready)

India have MCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), original stealth fighters. The AMCA aircraft are equipped with twin-engine, stealth, and multi-role fighters designed for airstrike missions, and sudden warfare. On the other side, Pakistan does not have any 5th generation aircraft in its list. It is working in the development of the 5th genration aircrafts.

Air ForceFNB
Surveillance Systems of both countries
5/8

4. Surveillance Power

India has more compact and high operational readiness surveillance systems compared to Pakistan. It has Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems like Netra & IL-76 Phalcon, 3 Netra AEW&CS and other 3 Phalcon systems. It also have plans to acquire more Netra systems. On the other side, Pakistan has surveillance systems like SAAB 2000 AEW&C, 9 SAAB-2000 AWACS aircraft, and other operational systems.

Air ForceFNBGH
Indian Airforce Helicopter
6/8

5. Helicopters For War

India has high-altitude helicopters like Prachand Light Combat Helicopters. While Pakistan has Turkish T129 ATAK & Chinese Z-10 helicopters that can support ground-based operations in warfare situations.

Advertisment
Air ForceDBFG
Indian Airforce Jet
7/8

6. Airforce Exercises with Countries

India has performed the 'Tarang Shakti' 2024 exercise with France, the UK, Australia, Germany, Spain, Greece and more countries. IAF has also perfomed air drills. In contrast, Pakistan has performed joint exercises in the Shaheen Series in partnership with China for security purposes.

'Rafale, Mirage, Tejas and more': These 7 Indian fighter jets are absolute monsters in the sky
Indian Airforce Jets
8/8

7. Who is Better?

Both countries have their advanced aircraft list but in terms of technology and surveillance, India has a strong side with HAL Tejas, AMCA, Prachand, and Akash missiles. While Pakistan aircraft have a dependency on China and Turkey for their technology and surveillance systems.

Pakistan Indian Airforce Airforce
Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Advertisment
Subscribe