/India’s silver imports surge: What’s driving the new demand in 2025?

India’s silver imports in 2025 have surged, driven by cheaper import duties, booming investment, green tech demand, and festivals. Know more.
After a sharp drop early in the year, India’s silver imports are set to reach 5,500 - 6,000 metric tons by December, slightly below 2024’s record but well above global expectations. September alone saw nearly double the previous month’s shipments, and silver spending topped $451 million in August.
A key driver is India’s major cut in import duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent in 2025 which made silver much cheaper to bring in. This tax cut, combined with depleted old stock and bullish investor sentiment, translated into soaring fresh orders.
Inflows to silver-backed ETFs in India have tripled in 2025. Investors are turning to silver as a more affordable alternative to gold, pushing up prices by nearly 49 per cent even outpacing gold itself. With over Rs 19 billion in ETF inflows in August alone, investment purchases are driving import momentum.
Silver is vital for technology: India’s green energy push means more silver goes into solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles. Industry now accounts for around 59 per cent of global silver use, with solar PV alone expected to double demand by 2030. Tech growth in India is directly fueling more silver imports and higher prices.
India’s festival months and wedding season always mean heavy purchases of silver coins, bars and jewellery. In 2025, social media hype and regional demand (especially in South India) have amplified this further, triggering silver shortages and even a global market squeeze during Diwali.
Silver supply is tight. Even with higher prices, investors are buying and holding, so less scrap is recycled, and jewellers struggle to meet new orders. Global supply stands at 31,000 tonnes while demand is at 35,700 tonnes a deficit pushing up prices and premiums in Indian markets.
With prices at 14-year highs, long-term demand from industry, investment, and festive buyers looks set to keep imports high into 2026. Any increase in green energy projects or further market uncertainty could push silver even higher.