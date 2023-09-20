India bids adieu to British-era building, holds inaugural session in new parliament
Source:Reuters
On Monday (September 18th) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the nation's lawmakers, came together to pay homage to India's parliament. The nation has transitioned from a British colonial-era edifice to a cutting-edge complex. Have a look at India's new Parliament building.
Bearing witness to the birth of world's largest democracy
The old parliament building was crafted by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker nearly two decades before India's independence in 1947. Over the years, the building bore witness to the tumultuous birth of the republic and subsequently served as the guardian of the world's largest democracy.
(Photograph:Others)
trending now
New chapter
Now, years later, a new chapter beckons. The old parliament building will now transform into a museum, as its 788 members relocate to a novel, triangular-shaped facility as part of a colossal $2.4 billion initiative aimed at instilling institutions with a distinct Indian identity.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Recollect and reminisce
Before Tuesday's inaugural parliament session, PM modi commemorated the momentous occasion and said: "Today is an occasion to recollect and reminisce the parliamentary journey of 75 years of India before the proceedings are shifted to the newly inaugurated building."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Inauguration ceremony
Back in May, Pm Modi had inaugurated this modern parliament, a pivotal element of an ambitious overhaul of New Delhi's Central Vista complex. The new, expansive four-storey edifice boasts seating capacity for 1,272 individuals.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emotional moment
Modi, addressing lawmakers in the old parliament's lower house, shared his sentiments, and remarked, "It is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to the old parliament building ... Its glory also belongs to us." His speech marked the start of a five-day special session called by the government.