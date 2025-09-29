In Pics | India's Asia Cup victory celebration: Men in Blue steal spotlight; Tilak, Samson come good on big day

In the chase, India collapsed to 20/3 with an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29), but Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) strung partnerships with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes). During the run-chase of 147 runs, India had a start to forget as Abhishek Sharma's breakout tournament ended with a whimper, with Haris Rauf catching him at mid-on, giving Faheem Ashraf the first wicket.