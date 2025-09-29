In Pics | India's Asia Cup victory celebration: Men in Blue steal spotlight; Tilak, Samson come good on big day

India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (Sep 28) as they came good in the final of the tournament. The victory was India's third against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 before celebrating with an imaginary trophy.
A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.
Suryakumar-led Team India continued its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband. Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sent Pakistan into a shocking collapse, from 113/1 to 146 all out, despite a fine 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes).
The Indian team after the Asia Cup final win, refused to receive the trophy from ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. After the refusal, the Indian team was spotted celebrating with an imaginary trophy which made headlines.
In the chase, India collapsed to 20/3 with an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29), but Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) strung partnerships with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes). During the run-chase of 147 runs, India had a start to forget as Abhishek Sharma's breakout tournament ended with a whimper, with Haris Rauf catching him at mid-on, giving Faheem Ashraf the first wicket.
Abhishek was gone for five-ball five. India was 7/1 in 1.1 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's poor tournament and 2025 in T20Is continued, as he succumbed to Shaheen Shah Afridi for just one run off five balls, while a poorly-timed shot from vice-captain Shubman Gill landed into Rauf's hands at mid-on, removing him for 12 in 10 balls.