In Pics | Biden hosts Juneteenth concert at the White House

| Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and the first lady hosted the Juneteenth concert at the White House's South Lawn. It was declared a federal holiday in the year 2021 by Biden and marks the end of slavery in the United States.

President Joe Biden

Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of African American slaves in the US that happened on June 19, 1865. As quoted by AP, the US president said that this holiday will "breathe a new life in the very essence of America."

(Photograph: AFP )

Vice President Kamala Harris

"The celebration of Juneteenth honours Black excellence, culture and community," said Vice President Kamala Harris. "America is a promise – a promise of freedom, liberty and justice."

(Photograph: AFP )

Audra McDonald

The concert observed Black Music Month and featured some award-winning artists. Audra McDonald, an American singer and actor, and a six-time Tony Award winner, also participated in it.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jennifer Hudson

The famous singer, actor, and talk show host Jennifer Hudson also gave a performance at the Juneteenth concert. She has won many awards for her various works.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ledisi and Patina Miller

Several other notable names, including singers Ledisi (L) and Patina Miller (R), performed at the concert.

(Photograph: AFP )

Step Afrika! and Tennessee State University Marching Band

The African-American dance company Step Afrika! (L) and the Tennessee State University Marching Band (R) were also seen giving impactful performances on the occasion.

(Photograph: AFP )

Juneteenth holiday

President Biden signed bipartisan legislation in the year 2021, declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday in the US. 19 June, 1865, is when the Union soldiers told the last enslaved people the news of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

(Photograph: AFP )