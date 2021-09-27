In pics | Washington's century-old secret subway that is used by politicians, Supreme Court judges and movie stars

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone.

View in App

Ferrying politicians for over a century

Capitol Hill staffers are seen on a subway car at the US Capitol on September 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Frequented by future presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the daily transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists

(Photograph:AFP)

Main station is abuzz whenever the Senate is in session

Today, the bustling main station is abuzz whenever the Senate is in session, with journalists waiting patiently to swarm legislators as they disembark to vote in the upper chamber

(Photograph:AFP)

A place ideal for political debate, idle gossip

The track stretches 3,100 feet -- a shade under a kilometer -- with the 90-second hop between stations just enough for serious political debate, idle gossip, an impromptu press conference or a moment of quiet reverie.

(Photograph:AFP)

A refuge for political leaders

In less querulous times, political leaders have seen the subway as something of a refuge from the frenetic pace of Washington politics. William Howard Taft, the 27th president, alarmed aides one Saturday in January 1911 when he went missing for around an hour to go see the trains.

(Photograph:AFP)

A good photo op for presidential hopefuls

It has also provided useful photo opportunities for presidential hopefuls looking to show the common touch, such as Ronald Reagan, although a boyish JFK -- then just plain old Senator Jack Kennedy -- was once refused entry and scolded to "stand aside for the senators, son."

(Photograph:AFP)

Capitol Subway System

The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century.

(Photograph:AFP)

Assassination attempt at subway three years ago

Three years earlier the subway had seen its only recorded assassination attempt, when disgruntled ex-Capitol Police officer William Kaiser opened fire from a .22-caliber pistol on presidential hopeful John Bricker.

(Photograph:AFP)

Clientele enjoying the ride

This 1934 image courtesy of the Library of Congress, Harris & Ewing Collection, shows people riding the US Capitol's subway system in Washington, DC. The first subway was opened on March 7 1909 for senators hoping to avoid the punishing Washington heat as they went between their offices and the upper chamber.

(Photograph:AFP)

Joyride

This 1905 image courtesy of the Library of Congress, Harris & Ewing Collection, shows Mable Talbot, a Senate secretary, riding the US Capitol's monorail subway system in Washington, DC. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App