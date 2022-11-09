In Pics | US midterms 2022: Leaders react as results start to come in

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:43 PM(IST)

US midterm election results 2022 are officially underway with the Democrats and Republicans fighting for control over the two chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Right now, the Democratic party controls the House with eight more seats than the Republicans. When it comes to the Senate, both parties have 50 seats each but the Democrats once again hold the advantage due to the veto power given to Vice President Kamala Harris.

WION brings all the LIVE reactions from the United States Midterm elections results 2022. 
 

It's been a very exciting night, says Trump

As the US election polls closed Wednesday and state results continue to pour in, Donald Trump hailed the wins of Republican candidates and termed them as wins of those he endorsed in the midterm elections. 

“It's been a very exciting night. We have some races that are hot and heavy and we're all watching them here,” Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump touted the victory of Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio, who he campaigned for. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Republicans want to take US backwards, says Biden

US President Joe Biden while urging the voters to lend support to Democrats said, "social security, medicare, the right to choose" are all on the ballot. "This election is too important to sit out," he told the voters. Biden said in order to elect Democrats, they need all hands on deck. 

"You can make the difference in the outcome of this election. We have a chance to build back our country in a way that’s better for everybody."

However, Biden did not fall short of taking a potshot at the Republicans saying that they want to take US backwards.


 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Wes Moore makes history becoming Maryland's first black governor

Democrat Wes Moore creates history by becoming the first black governor of Maryland. Thanking the state voters he called the night "amazing."  "Thank you, Maryland! What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey. I am grateful to every one of you for the hard work you put in to make tonight happen," wrote Moore on his social media account. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Democrat Becca Balint, first openly gay person, wins US House seat for Vermont

Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for US house seat from Vermont’s lone seat.

She became the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

"Thank you, Vermonters! Thank you for your confidence in me. Thank you for giving me this incredible honor and opportunity to serve this state I love so much. Today, we reaffirmed that Vermont, and this nation, is still a place where anything is possible," Balint wrote on her social media handle. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aruna Miller, first Indian-American to hold LG office in Maryland

Aruna Miller becomes the first Indian-American to win the lieutenant governor’s office in the US state of Maryland. Thrilled over her win, Miller reacted on Twitter.

She wrote, "Before I ask you for anything, I want to thank you for everything. Thank you for being here today and for being a part of this moment. We need you. We need your hope, we need your stories, we need your partnership — and I can promise you this, we’re only just getting started."

(Photograph:AFP)

Pelosi says House Democrats "outperforming expectations"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while there are several races that remain too close to call "it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country."

"As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast. Many thanks to our grassroots volunteers for enabling every voter to have their say in our Democracy," she added. 

 


 

(Photograph:Twitter)

