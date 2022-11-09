In Pics | US midterms 2022: Leaders react as results start to come in

US midterm election results 2022 are officially underway with the Democrats and Republicans fighting for control over the two chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Right now, the Democratic party controls the House with eight more seats than the Republicans. When it comes to the Senate, both parties have 50 seats each but the Democrats once again hold the advantage due to the veto power given to Vice President Kamala Harris.

WION brings all the LIVE reactions from the United States Midterm elections results 2022.

