In Pics | Top 10 deadly drones in the world

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

In modern warfare, the skies have become the new frontier, dominated by lethal unmanned aerial vehicles. As nations seek strategic advantages, the race to possess the most advanced and deadly drones has intensified. Here are the top 10 deadly drones in the world, each with a formidable force in its own right:



MQ-9b Sky

The drones is slated for a $4 billion sale to India by the United States. MQ-9b Sky is crafted by General Atomics. Renowned for its extended endurance, this highly lethal drone can operate over long distances for more than 40 hours.



Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B

Russia's Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B is an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) and meticulously designed for stealthy and autonomous strike missions. Capable of carrying a payload of up to 2,000 kilograms, it accommodates both guided and unguided munitions.



Gongji-11 Sharp Sword

China's Gongji-11, also known as Sharp Sword, represents an autonomous stealth drone specifically tailored for deep penetration missions by the PLA. It is armed with laser-guided munitions.



TAI Aksungur

Aksungur drone, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, is a high-altitude, long-range UAV with the capability to reach altitudes of up to 40,000 feet. Propelled by two PD-170 twin-turbocharged diesel engines, it boasts impressive performance.



MQ-20 Avenger

The MQ-20 Avenger is recognised for its diverse sensor and weapon capabilities. With enhancements such as an expanded 76-foot wingspan, increased fuel capacity, and an extended endurance of over 20 hours, it stands out as a formidable drone.



Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie

A low-cost and stealthy drone, the Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie, developed by Kratos, plays a crucial role in tactical missions.



Northrop Grumman X-47B

The Northrop Grumman X-47B, an unmanned combat air vehicle developed for the US Navy, signifies a advancement in naval aviation and strike capabilities with its semi-autonomous flight capabilities.



EADS Barracuda

The experimental drone from the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), the Barracuda, focuses on high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance, boasting a Mach 0.85 performance.



CAIG Wing Loong II

Manufactured in China, the CAIG Wing Loong II is a medium-altitude, long-endurance drone equipped for reconnaissance and strike missions. Its cost-effectiveness and adaptability contribute to its use in various military operations.



Dassault nEUROn

The Dassault nEUROn, a collaborative effort in Europe, is an experimental stealth combat drone. Tailored for medium-to-high combat activities, it shows the technological prowess of European defence industries.

