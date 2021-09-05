In Pics: Tokyo bids colourful farewell to historic and fantastic Paralympics

Tokyo bid a colourful farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday (September 5) after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-shattering performances despite a year-long pandemic delay.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Historic and fantastic' Games
International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had "not just been historic, they've been fantastic".
Parsons said the Games had "opened the door", and it was "time for us all to play our part to break down the barriers".
"During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity and shown unity in diversity," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Games like no other
It was a Games like no other, postponed a year because of the pandemic and dogged by difficulties and low public support in the build-up.
But the action did not disappoint when it got underway, with a record 86 teams winning medals and 62 claiming at least one gold.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Harmonious cacophony'
The closing ceremony, with fans locked out over virus fears but with roughly 2,000 athletes and officials in attendance, took "harmonious cacophony" as its theme.
It featured a riot of neon-clad breakdancers, unicycling butterflies and strutting stilt-walkers, using materials recycled from the Olympic opening ceremony for its vivid props.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Games featured 163 delegations
The Games featured 163 delegations -- one fewer than the London 2012 record, despite several teams withdrawing because of pandemic difficulties.
(Photograph:AFP)
Athletes carry their nations' flags
Among the athletes carrying their nations' flags were Afghanistan's Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo with the Games already in progress after being evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
The pair, wearing red and green team tracksuits, handed the flag over to a volunteer before joining other athletes in helping to decorate a replica of Tokyo's Skytree tower.
(Photograph:AFP)
Medal tally
If we look at the medal tally, China finished on top of the medal table with 207, including 96 golds, followed by Britain, the United States and the Russian team.
(Photograph:AFP)
Paralympic flag passed on to Paris
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike waved the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony. Koike handed the Paralympic flag over to Parsons, who passed it on to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, representing the 2024 hosts.
Parsons then announced the end of the Games, bringing the curtain down after 539 gold medals across 22 sports, contested almost entirely behind closed doors because of the virus.
"I don't want to do this, but the time has come for me to declare the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closed," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)
See you in Paris!
The Paralympic flag was lowered and the next edition of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics is scheduled for 2024 in Paris.