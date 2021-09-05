In Pics: Tokyo bids colourful farewell to historic and fantastic Paralympics

'Historic and fantastic' Games

International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had "not just been historic, they've been fantastic".

Parsons said the Games had "opened the door", and it was "time for us all to play our part to break down the barriers".

"During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity and shown unity in diversity," he said.



(Photograph:AFP)