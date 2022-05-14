Monks gather at Myanmar junta’s event to celebrate Buddha’s birthday

Updated: May 14, 2022, 11:13 PM(IST)

Thousands of monks celebrated the birth of Buddha at a junta-organised event in Mandalay on Saturday, highlighting a division in the clergy since last year's coup in Myanmar.

Buddha’s birthday

Lined up in long rows of chairs, 10,264 monks in crimson and saffron robes listened to prayers, chanted and filed past officials and their family members to collect rice and cash donations.

Buddha's birthday is celebrated in other parts of Asia -- including India, Sri Lanka, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia.

Many poured water on a Maha-Bodhi tree at the pagoda and some released captive fish and birds to accrue good karma.



(Photograph:AFP)