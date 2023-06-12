In Pics | Thousands evacuated as Philippines' most active volcano spews lava

Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Mount Mayon, the Philippines' most active volcano, in the northeastern Albay province, started emitting lava on Sunday night, alerting thousands of people in the area for a possible violent explosion. The authorities have started evacuating people from the neighbouring villages.

Mount Mayon erupts

According to an AP report, over 12,600 villagers, most belonging to poor farming communities, have vacated their homes in mandatory evacuations within a six-kilometre radius of the Mount Mayon volcano.

(Photograph: AFP )

High-risk zone

As quoted by AP, the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has cautioned that the high-risk zone around the volcano may be extended in case the eruptions become severe. (Image credit:@jdomondonsports/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Albay on alert

The authorities put an alert on Thursday for the volcano. A state of emergency was declared in Albay on Friday to facilitate the distribution of disaster relief funds, should a major eruption takes place.

(Photograph: AFP )

Possibility of major eruption

The authorities have started moving villagers as well as cattle to emergency shelters since last week after Mount Mayon started to produce superheated gas and heavy ashfall implying a possible major eruption in the coming days or weeks.

(Photograph: AFP )

The most active volcano

Mayon is 2,462 metres tall and one of the most active in the Philippines. It is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" region that is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. The Philippines also witnesses as many as about 20 typhoons and storms in a year, which makes it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

(Photograph: AFP )

Last erupted in 2018

The picture shows the last volcanic eruption of Mayon in 2018 when ten thousand villagers were evacuated. It is known to have buried entire villages and killed more than 1,000 people in the year 1814. However, for the people of Albay, it is a part of their lives.

(Photograph: AFP )

A tourist destination

According to an AP report, Mayon has flourished businesses from various tourist activities in the region and popularised the place, attracting people for sightseeing tours. As quoted in the report, “We’re not scared of it,” a resident said. “We’ve learned to live with it.” (Image credit:@jdomondonsports/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )