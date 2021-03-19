In pics: Shraddha Kapoor's Maldives pics will make you crave for a holiday

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying a holiday with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure in the picturesque Maldives and the Bollywood diva is chronicling every bit of it on social media. 

Check out the breathtaking pictures from her vacation 

Major tropical vibes

Shraddha Kapoor is having the time of her life in the Maldives with her family and is sending out major tropical vibes on her Instagram. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Dreamy vacay

Shraddha took to her Instagram to drop a breathtaking picture. Kapoor shared a breezy photo of hers in which she can be seen wearing a white floral print spaghetti top. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Deep blue sea

Kapoor is a water baby and her Maldives pictures are solid proof of it, the 'Stree' actress shared her photo in which she can be seen taking a dip in a sea, the fun shot was taken by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Beach wedding

Before her trip with her parents, Kapoor had gone to the Maldives a few weeks back to attend Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding, along with Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha. From the wedding, Kapoor posted a video of herself in which she can be seen enjoying the sun in traditional blue attire. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

