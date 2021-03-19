In pics: Shraddha Kapoor's Maldives pics will make you crave for a holiday

Shraddha Kapoor is having the time of her life in the Maldives with her family and is sending out major tropical vibes on her Instagram.
Dreamy vacay
Shraddha took to her Instagram to drop a breathtaking picture. Kapoor shared a breezy photo of hers in which she can be seen wearing a white floral print spaghetti top.
Deep blue sea
Kapoor is a water baby and her Maldives pictures are solid proof of it, the 'Stree' actress shared her photo in which she can be seen taking a dip in a sea, the fun shot was taken by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure.
Beach wedding
Before her trip with her parents, Kapoor had gone to the Maldives a few weeks back to attend Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding, along with Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha. From the wedding, Kapoor posted a video of herself in which she can be seen enjoying the sun in traditional blue attire.