In Pics | Road trip to Thailand from India? International highway project nears completion

| Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that construction work on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway is almost completed. The highway would connect India with Southeast Asian countries by road.

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari told PTI that around 70 per cent of work on the trilateral highway is completed. The highway will connect the ASEAN countries by land and help in encouraging trade, business, tourism, education and health ties among the countries. (Image credit:@nitin_gadkari/Twitter)

India to Thailand connectivity

The highway will link Moreh in Manipur to Mae Sot in Thailand through Myanmar. Although the project was to be completed by December 2019, it has been delayed. The minister has not provided any completion date yet. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Trade relations

The project is aimed at boosting trade between the three countries. The highway is about 1,400 kilometres long, and will also offer travellers an option that is quick and more affordable than flights.

Project to boost economy

The project will also help India in boosting its economy. As per reports, the incremental GDP is expected to increase by $70 billion and incremental aggregate employment by 20 million annually due to the connectivity. (Image credit:@IndiaInfraHub/Twitter)

Thailand section completed

Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand said that 99 per cent of the Thailand section is completed. The rest will depend on how fast Myanmar and India can complete their section of the project, as quoted in an HT Auto report. (Image credit:@IndiaInfraHub/Twitter)

Transport services

As per a DNA report, the government will start various transport services on the route. A bus service between Manipur and Myanmar is expected to start as well as a train service. The construction of the highway is likely to be finished by 2027. (Image credit:@IndianExpress/Twitter)

