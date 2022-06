On his two-day visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a few gifts for the group of seven leaders at the G7 summit which included few specialised items like Gulabi Meenakari brooch, Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set, cufflink, Black Pottery, and Zari Zardozi box.

The gifts were made under UP one district one product scheme and highlighted India's rich cultural and artistic traditions.

Scroll to read more: