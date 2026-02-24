IN PICS | Massive Blizzard freezes Northeast US, leaves half a million in dark

Record-breaking snow buried the Northeast, grounding over 11,000 flights, cutting power to 500,000, and leaving travel chaos in its wake
A powerful winter storm dumped over a foot of snow across eight states, shattering records. Central Park recorded 20 inches, Islip saw 22+, and Providence set a new single-storm record with 32.8 inches.
More than 11,000 flights were canceled from Sunday to Tuesday. Amtrak suspended service between New York and Boston as travel disruptions rippled nationwide.
Over 500,000 homes and businesses lost power from Virginia to Massachusetts. Heavy, wet snow damaged trees and power lines, worsening outages.
Drivers in parts of Massachusetts were ordered off roads as plows struggled in whiteout conditions. Officials cited abandoned vehicles and dangerous travel hazards.
Wind gusts reached 47 mph at JFK Airport and 70 mph on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, intensifying blizzard conditions.
Forecasters warn another system could bring fresh snowfall later this week, with a stronger storm possible next week.