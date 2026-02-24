LOGIN
IN PICS | Massive Blizzard freezes Northeast US, leaves half a million in dark

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 19:20 IST

Record-breaking snow buried the Northeast, grounding over 11,000 flights, cutting power to 500,000, and leaving travel chaos in its wake

Record-breaking snow buries the Northeast
Record-breaking snow buries the Northeast

A powerful winter storm dumped over a foot of snow across eight states, shattering records. Central Park recorded 20 inches, Islip saw 22+, and Providence set a new single-storm record with 32.8 inches.

Travel chaos grounds 11,000+ flights
Travel chaos grounds 11,000+ flights

More than 11,000 flights were canceled from Sunday to Tuesday. Amtrak suspended service between New York and Boston as travel disruptions rippled nationwide.

Hundreds of thousands without power
Hundreds of thousands without power

Over 500,000 homes and businesses lost power from Virginia to Massachusetts. Heavy, wet snow damaged trees and power lines, worsening outages.

Road bans and whiteout conditions
Road bans and whiteout conditions

Drivers in parts of Massachusetts were ordered off roads as plows struggled in whiteout conditions. Officials cited abandoned vehicles and dangerous travel hazards.

Fierce winds lash coastal areas
Fierce winds lash coastal areas

Wind gusts reached 47 mph at JFK Airport and 70 mph on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, intensifying blizzard conditions.

What's next? More snow likely
What’s next? More snow likely

Forecasters warn another system could bring fresh snowfall later this week, with a stronger storm possible next week.

