Heavy rain expected

Around 25,000 houses nationwide, according to Beshear, were without power, and many also lacked water. The National Weather Service issued a warning that additional intense rain was anticipated and that the area was still at risk of flash floods. According to the National Weather Service, there was a 30% possibility that the hard-hit region near the city of Hazard in the Appalachian foothills of the Cumberland Mountain would continue to have heavy rain and storms Thursday night and an 80% chance that it would happen on Friday. Flooding is still predicted in the area into Friday morning shortly after midnight.

(Photograph:AFP)