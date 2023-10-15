In Pics | Israel vs Hamas: Aerial images of Israeli air strikes in Gaza

Source: Reuters

It has been a week since Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israel which took the country and the world by surprise. Around a million people in Gaza have fled their homes in the past week including hundreds of thousands headed south from northern Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault. Israel gave Gazans until Saturday morning to move south. It later said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4 pm (13.00 GMT).

In the black and white video released by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), facilities were being struck by fighter jets.

The Israeli military on Saturday (October 14) released latest aerial footage of targets said to be used by Hamas militant group being destroyed during air strikes.

The IDF made a statement in their Telegram channel, claiming that dozen's "Nukhba terrorist operatives" and the head of the Hamas Aerial System were killed during a wide-scale strikes over Gaza Strip on Friday (October 13) night.

More than 1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli deadline on Saturday to flee south.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had only just begun to retaliate for last week's Hamas rampage across southern Israel.

