In Pics | Get garba ready with these Bollywood inspired looks!

Source: Twitter

| Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Navratri is almost here, and it's the time of the year to get on the dance floor all dressed up! Like every year, it's a bit challenging question, What to wear?

While most of the girls out there will probably choose any traditional outfit like a chaniya choli, lehenga, gagra, or even a saree, But the debate over here is how to look different and stylish by donning the same outfits. Don't worry, we have got you covered! Below, we have curated the best outfits inspired by our favourite Bollywood divas, whether it's years-old Aishwarya Rai's look from the classic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Deepika Padukone's ghagra choli from Ram Leela. If you are looking to carry out something lightweight, then go for Alia Bhatt's boho look that she carried in Kalank.

Check out the looks here: