In Pics | Get garba ready with these Bollywood inspired looks!
Source:Twitter
Navratri is almost here, and it's the time of the year to get on the dance floor all dressed up! Like every year, it's a bit challenging question, What to wear?
While most of the girls out there will probably choose any traditional outfit like a chaniya choli, lehenga, gagra, or even a saree, But the debate over here is how to look different and stylish by donning the same outfits. Don't worry, we have got you covered! Below, we have curated the best outfits inspired by our favourite Bollywood divas, whether it's years-old Aishwarya Rai's look from the classic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Deepika Padukone's ghagra choli from Ram Leela. If you are looking to carry out something lightweight, then go for Alia Bhatt's boho look that she carried in Kalank.
Check out the looks here:
Deepika Padukone (Ramleela)
Deepika Padukone should be at the top of the list. Padukone's ghagra-choli look from her 2013 film Ram-Leela is to die for, especially the one she wore in the songs ''Nagada Sang Dhol'' and ''Lahu Munh Lag Gaya''. To create the exquisite ghagra-choli look that she wore in the songs, you have to choose any red or white lehenga skirt and match it with a bandhani-printed dupatta and heavy blouse with mirror work. She has accessorized her look with heavy earrings, metallic bangles, and a nose pin.
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai and her looks from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam were beautiful and exquisite. In the film, she wore pastel shades of lehengas with mirror work that is still very relevant and in fashion!
Madhuri Dixit (Maja Ma)
In Amazon Prime's Maja Ma, Madhuri Dixit played the role of a middle-class Gujarati woman and donned a variety of opulent lehenga choli sets with bandhani prints. Her ethnic jewellery added more drama to her look. Madhuri's every attire in the movie is striking, and one can easily take cues from her looks.
Mahira Khan
In the 2017 film ''Raees'', Mahira Khan slayed with her looks. In the movie, she donned beautiful kurta sets, but for your garba nights, watch the ''Udi Udi Jae' song, in which she wore the bright colour ghagra choli. Her jewellery and makeup were kept simple, which added more glamour to her look.
Alia Bhatt
If you love wearing boho-chic looks, then your quest for the perfect dandiya outfit ends here. Taking inspiration from Alia Bhatt's Kalank look, choose a set of stylish ghagra and wear it with oxidized jewellery, and don't forget to wear a nose pin.
Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)
If you are trying to give your traditional look a modern touch, wear outfits inspired by Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha movie. From stylish salwar suits to traditional ethnic lehengas and indo-western outfits, choose any of Kiara's attire and re-create the look by giving it a contemporary twist your way.