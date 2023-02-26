In pics | El Salvador moves 2,000 gang members to newly-built 'mega prison'

The latest move in a contentious campaign against crime that has seen El Salvador's jail population swell was the transfer of thousands of suspected gang members to a recently opened "mega prison" on Friday (February 24).

"This will be their new home, where they won't be able to do any more harm to the population," President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Early on Friday morning, almost 2,000 accused gang members were transferred to the 40,000-person jail, which is regarded as the biggest in the Americas.

Take a look.