In pics | El Salvador moves 2,000 gang members to newly-built 'mega prison'
The latest move in a contentious campaign against crime that has seen El Salvador's jail population swell was the transfer of thousands of suspected gang members to a recently opened "mega prison" on Friday (February 24).
"This will be their new home, where they won't be able to do any more harm to the population," President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter.
Early on Friday morning, almost 2,000 accused gang members were transferred to the 40,000-person jail, which is regarded as the biggest in the Americas.
Take a look.
Parked buses in which 2000 gang members, according to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A prison agent guards gang members as they are transported to their cells in the newly-built Terrorism Confinement Center.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Prison agents observe gang members as they get off a bus as they arrive at the Terrorism Confinement Center.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Officers keep a watch on the newly arrived gang members at Terrorism Confinement Center
(Photograph:AFP)
Gang members huddled in a corner after being transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Gang members wait to be taken to their cells after 2000 gang members were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center