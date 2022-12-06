In pics: China mourns Jiang Zemin, Xi thanks the late leader
China observed a day of mourning on Tuesday as leaders hail the late leader, Jiang Zemin, as a patriot who "dedicated his life" to the country.
Died aged 96
Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai last Wednesday (November 30) aged 96, leaving behind a mixed legacy.
He died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure after medical treatments failed.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jiang mixed legacy
As per AFP Jiang took power in the aftermath of the notorious 1989 Tienanmen Square crackdown and led China out of diplomatic isolation and towards its emergence as a global leader.
Reuters reports that the leader also helped China mend fences with the United States and oversaw an unprecedented economic boom.
However, during his reign, China's economic growth was accompanied by repression of opposition and religious minorities.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Xi Jinping's speech
"He dedicated his whole life and energy to the Chinese people, dedicated his life to fighting for national independence, people's liberation, national prosperity, and people's happiness," said President Xi Jinping addressing the assembled party faithful at the hall.
"The CCP Central Committee calls on the whole Party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in China to turn grief into strength," he added.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Three-minute silence
A nationwide "three-minute silence" was held across China as sirens sounded.
Citizens across the nation mourned the leader, and in Jiang's hometown of Yangzhou, around 100 people gathered in front of his former residence to observe the silence after which they were swiftly dispersed by police.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Flags at half-mast
Flags across the country were at half-mast as were those at Chinese government buildings overseas.