In pics: China mourns Jiang Zemin, Xi thanks the late leader

China observed a day of mourning on Tuesday as leaders hail the late leader, Jiang Zemin, as a patriot who "dedicated his life" to the country.

He died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure after medical treatments failed.

Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai last Wednesday (November 30) aged 96, leaving behind a mixed legacy.

As per AFP Jiang took power in the aftermath of the notorious 1989 Tienanmen Square crackdown and led China out of diplomatic isolation and towards its emergence as a global leader.

Reuters reports that the leader also helped China mend fences with the United States and oversaw an unprecedented economic boom.

However, during his reign, China's economic growth was accompanied by repression of opposition and religious minorities.